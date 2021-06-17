Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,540,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 328,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

