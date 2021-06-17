Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

