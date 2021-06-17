Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,406.99. 63,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

