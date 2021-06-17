Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $581,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $161.41 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

