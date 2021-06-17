Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

ITOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

