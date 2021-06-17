Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

