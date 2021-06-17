Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $233,980,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $24.43 on Monday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.