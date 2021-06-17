PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PolyPid by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyPid alerts:

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.