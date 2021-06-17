Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,479,400 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

