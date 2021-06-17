PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,642.97 ($21.47). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,628 ($21.27), with a volume of 802 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £692.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,695.48.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.