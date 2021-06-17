PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.71. 1,134,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

