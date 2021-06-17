PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$16.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

PSK traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 630,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

