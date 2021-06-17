Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Discovery by 4,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,066,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

