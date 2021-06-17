Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $372.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

