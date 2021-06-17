Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 103 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

