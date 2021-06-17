Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. 351,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

