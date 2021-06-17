Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 4,316 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2,664.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

