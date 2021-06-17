Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $93.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

