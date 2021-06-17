Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,019 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amyris by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amyris by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

