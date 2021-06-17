Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.