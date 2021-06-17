Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

