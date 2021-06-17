Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,854 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,093 shares of company stock valued at $28,114,825. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

