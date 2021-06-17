Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 223.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

