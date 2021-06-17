Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

