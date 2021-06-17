Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,093 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $587.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.