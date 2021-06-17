Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,400 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

