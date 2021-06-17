Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.