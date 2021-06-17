Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Head-To-Head Review

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Priority Technology and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Priority Technology and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.15%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.28 $25.66 million ($0.86) -8.88 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

