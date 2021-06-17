Procore Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Procore Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

