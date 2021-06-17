Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $83.96

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $82.14. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

