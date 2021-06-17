Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

