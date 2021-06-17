ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) versus Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Head-To-Head Survey

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 5.92 -$2.13 million ($0.20) -28.35 Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 497.17 -$10.02 million ($0.45) -9.22

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anixa Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% Anixa Biosciences N/A -150.41% -139.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.92%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.06%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Anixa Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

