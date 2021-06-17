Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 107,714.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 94,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,269. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

