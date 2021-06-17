Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 29,762.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 58,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.43. 20,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

