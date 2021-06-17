ProximaX (XPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,585.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $112,585.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00141346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00179116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.44 or 0.00937583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.63 or 0.99988275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002939 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

