Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $42,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.