Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,190,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,247 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $49,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

