Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 25,379 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

