Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.31

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 4640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.