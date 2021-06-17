Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

PUBGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

