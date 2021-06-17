PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $47,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

