Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $324.26 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $324.26 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00141805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00178584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00935354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.48 or 0.99996694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.