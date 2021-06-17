Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issued By B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MPAA stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

