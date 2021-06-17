Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

