Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

