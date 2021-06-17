Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Issued By B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of AHT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

