Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

