Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Raised by Analyst

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of PRTA opened at $57.65 on Thursday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

