Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 293,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

