Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $3,741,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 590,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 550,521 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

GOLD opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.